What happens with my data?

Your data is fully stored locally on your device. We will never have access to it without your approval.

Depending on your plan, it is either kept only locally, or fully encrypted for back-up in the cloud.

Additionally, we receive anonymized usage statistics about how people use the extension.

You can always opt-out and we respect the browser’s ‘do not track’ requests.

Find out more in our privacy policy.

Our software is open-source so you can verify these claims yourself by looking at our source code.